The South Carolina State Fair is a widely anticipated event, and attending has become a tradition for many. It is the biggest fair in the state, and the colorful attractions, charismatic performers and fun atmosphere draw thousands of people from across the country. This year, the 152nd annual fair was held from Oct. 13, 2021 to Oct. 24, 2021. Throughout those 12 days and nights, fair-goers enjoyed games, rides, food and fun. The fair serves as a reminder that traditions do not have to be ceremonious or formal in order to be significant — the festive, informal and playful State Fair is a part of our shared experience.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO