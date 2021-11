Scientific Games and Flutter Entertainment were the big winners last week as the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021 were unveiled during a week of celebrations. Scientific Games won an unprecedented six awards this year, dominating the North America region with an incredible four awards. With the supplier transitioning to become a pure gaming-focused business, four of its awards went to its lottery and sports betting businesses, which are in the process of being sold to Brookfield Business Partners and Endeavour Group for a combined $7bn.

GAMBLING ・ 18 HOURS AGO