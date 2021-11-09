CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media Watch: Tuesday's news and gossip

England vs Albania confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier tonight

Gareth Southgate must decide how to handle a number of out-of-form senior players as England take on Albania.Having already lost likely starter Mason Mount after dental surgery, key leaders Harry Maguire and Harry Kane will hope to discover resurgent form having produced disappointing recent performances for Manchester United and Tottenham respectively.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesAlbania, who were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Tirana, are a well-structured side under vastly experienced Italian Edoardo Reja.They are third in Group I, five points back from leaders England, who will hope to move nearer to qualifying for the Qatar...
Is England vs Albania on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifying fixture

Albania visit Wembley Stadium hoping to put the pressure on World Cup qualifying Group I leaders England.Gareth Southgate’s team are yet to be beaten in their qualifying campaign though have been held by Poland and Hungary in their last two international breaks.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesGoals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount took them to a reasonably comfortable 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture, but the Chelsea midfielder will miss this clash after dental surgery.Albania are five points behind England and third in the group.Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.When is it?The match at...
Newcastle director Amanda Staveley hopes to end ban on owner-related sponsorship

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley hopes a temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship deals will end in a fortnight and is “looking forward” to taking down the Sports Direct branding linked to unpopular former owner Mike Ashley.Last month 18 Premier League clubs backed a move to temporarily block Newcastle doing any new deals linked to their Saudi Arabian ownership, something Staveley admitted had come as a “shock” and which had given the club “a big battering”.Staveley is part of an eight-club Premier League working group looking at permanent regulations around related-party sponsorship deals, with the aim of ensuring any contracts agreed...
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes predicts tough examination against Manchester City

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes expects hosts Manchester City to be at a better level on Sunday compared to the most recent meeting between the Women’s Super League teams.The two heavyweights clash again only two weeks after they faced each other in the 2020/21 FA Cup semi-final, which is being completed during the first half of the current campaign.Hayes’ side ran out 3-0 winners on the road but have never triumphed at the Academy Stadium in the WSL and also played in the Champions League in midweek while Gareth Taylor has been able to enjoy a full week of preparation before...
Media Watch: Monday's news and gossip

Please note that the stories on this page are sourced under licence from external media. They do not necessarily reflect the intended actions or views of Manchester United.
