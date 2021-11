By: KDKA-TV News Staff MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Robert Morris University is thanking veterans for their service with a new, expanded RMU Military Service Award for those seeking undergraduate degrees. The expansion of the RMU Military Service Award will cover tuition and fees for any undergraduate programs for veterans, service members, and their spouses or dependents using the Post-9/11 GI Bill. Robert Morris says it will cover those people regardless of their benefit coverage level. “The new award enables the vast majority of veterans to earn a bachelor’s degree at no out-of-pocket cost,” the university said in a news release. “The...

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO