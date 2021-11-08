CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Trulieve Announces West Virginia’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

cannin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrulieve Announces West Virginia’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the opening of its first dispensary in West Virginia. Trulieve Morgantown, located at 1397 Earl Core Road, will be the first...

cannin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Recorddelta

Local retired combat veteran makes state’s first medical cannabis purchase

MORGANTOWN — Sgt. Ron Frye—a local retired and disabled combat veteran—had the honor of making West Virginia’s first legal purchase of medical marijuana Friday morning. Sgt. Frye, of Buckhannon, was selected to be the first patient and first veteran customer of Trulieve’s medical cannabis dispensary during the Morgantown location’s grand opening on November 12, 2021.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Benzinga

Khiron Launches First Clinic In Europe With Zerenia Clinics UK To Improve Access To Medical Cannabis

Vertically integrated medical cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) announced on Wednesday the opening of Zerenia Clinics UK in London as its first International Zerenia clinic in Europe. Zerenia is a fully integrated telehealth portal that was successfully rolled out in Colombia. The opening of Zerenia...
WORLD
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven Cannabis Dispensary Proponents State Their Case

For the first time, business partners looking to establish a cannabis dispensary and wellness center in Beach Haven brought their message to the public. On Oct. 27 at the volunteer company firehouse, the partners who comprise LBI Cannabis said their main purpose is to uniquely cultivate community wellness by putting cannabis business profits to good work.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Murders

Pew Research data show that the murder rate in the U.S. rose 30% last year. It was the largest jump since 1905. The homicide rate in 2020 was 7.8 per 100,000 people. Other observations were that firearms were used in 77% of murders. and only 54% of murders were solved. Among the most troubling things […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTAJ

4,752 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.8% of residents vaccinated Nov. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  4,752 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,644,848 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Medical Association#Tcnnf#The Company Rrb#Mso#Company#Truflower#Truclear#Momenta#Pizza Al
Mitchellrepublic.com

Council to consider granting Mitchell's first medical marijuana dispensary application

The Mitchell City Council will consider approving the first medical marijuana dispensary application on Monday at City Hall. The application that the council will consider approving at Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting was submitted by Jordan Raftis, whose business would be called “Superior Buds,” if approved. During the city’s first application window that stretched from Oct. 7 to Oct. 29, Raftis submitted the lone application, City Attorney Justin Johnson noted in his memo to the council.
MITCHELL, SD
KSBW.com

California's first cannabis outlet expands to Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Now people on the Central Coast can get quality, safe and affordable cannabis. On Saturday, the very first cannabis outlet called “The Hook” opened its doors to a second location in Watsonville. Marketing director, Bayley Blackney said, “Traditionally, cannabis is fairly new. The industry is emerging and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
VTDigger

Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget

Demand for hospital beds across the region has been up in recent months amid the surge of the delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 and worsening chronic illnesses due to delays in seeking care earlier in the pandemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Largest Racial Disparities in Marijuana Arrests

As more states legalize marijuana, momentum is building for federal legislation that would legalize cannabis nationwide. A federal law putting cannabis in the same legal category as alcoholic beverages would be a relief to the millions of Americans who regularly smoke the mildly psychoactive flowering plant for recreational or medicinal purposes.  A Gallup poll in […]
U.S. POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Deadline day for Georgia’s new plan to improve delivery of federal rental aid

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded—with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states like Georgia and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […] The post Deadline day for Georgia’s new plan to improve delivery of federal rental aid appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy