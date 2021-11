Eden Hazard, once a most coveted transfer target, has become rather unwanted at Real Madrid, and it’s become quite evident that they are actively trying to offload him — perhaps as early as January itself to save on his mammoth weekly wages (€400k, reportedly). In fairness, Hazard’s on-field performances have been a far cry from the sky-high expectations that were placed on him, with his incessant injuries and carefree habits dominating the headlines.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO