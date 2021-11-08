CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Random Facts for Monday

 6 days ago

Here are some random facts for you. 1. If you properly shuffle a deck of playing cards, and lay them out, the odds are overwhelming that the order has never been seen before in the history of man. There are...

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NBC New York

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First ‘Being the Ricardos' Teaser

Time to break out the wine glasses -- Nicole Kidman is officially squashing grapes as the legendary Lucille Ball in the teaser for "Being the Ricardos." The upcoming biopic, set for release in December, will pull back the curtain on Ball's private life, which proved to be quite layered since she and her co-star, Desi Arnaz were famously a couple both on and off-screen. The two eloped in November 1940, starred in "I Love Lucy" together from 1951 to 1957, and subsequently divorced in 1960.
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
New York Post

Insurance company will pay superfan $1K to binge Betty White’s TV, film hits

It’s a once-in-her-lifetime opportunity. In honor of Betty White’s upcoming 100th birthday, Choice Mutual Insurance Agency is paying a lucky film fan $1,000 to watch the screen icon’s greatest works. “We’re looking for someone who adores Betty White,” reads the advertisement for the dream gig, which will take place ahead...
Outsider.com

Betty White Once Played a Foul Mouth Serial Killer in This Classic B-Horror Movie

I don’t think it’s controversial to say that Betty White is a national treasure. She put her career on hold to help the war effort during WWII. Then, there is her time on TV. Golden Girls quickly became a multi-generational favorite and is now hailed as a classic. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. Every time she steps into a role she owns it. Now, at 99 years young, Mrs. White is pretty much America’s hilarious grandmother.
Maxim

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Black Tube Top and Leather Pants in Latest Sultry Photo

The 48-year-old actress’ Persian cat makes an appearance in her latest sexy Instagram pics. Kate Beckinsale’s pooches are getting a break from Instagram appearances, but the 48-year-old actress’ Persian feline is stepping in to fill the void. Beckinsale’s fluffy cat Clive helped supplement her latest stunning snaps, in which she...
estesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… The Dark-Eyed Junco

This week’s featured animal is the dark-eyed junco. A common bird throughout Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park year-round, the darked-eyed junco can be observed in a wide variety of geographic colorations. All of the variations, however, have a pink bill, dark eyes, white belly and dark-centered tail with white outer feathers. Here are five more facts about this medium-sized sparrow.
river1037.com

Five Random Facts for Tuesday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. America has 53,000 storage facilities, that’s more than all the Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Subways combined. The rest of the world only has 10,000 self-storage facilities. And America has seven square feet of self-storage for every man, woman, and child living in the United States.
river1037.com

Five Random Facts for Wednesday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. Corned beef is named for the large grains of rock salt, also called “corns” of salt, that are used to treat the meat. Sugar and spices can also be added. 2. In the 1830s, ketchup was turned into pills and sold as...
river1037.com

Five Random Facts for Wednesday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. The word “moron” was originally a medical term for a person with the intellect of an eight- to 12-year-old. 2. Steve Jobs chose “Apple” because, well, he loved apples. But it was also because “Apple is ahead of Atari in the phone book,” and he used to work at Atari. And Steve Wozniak said he first heard Jobs mention the name when he was bringing him back from some kind of “apple orchard commune.”
