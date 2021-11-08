Ethereum Hits New All-Time High, Bitcoin Inches Toward Record as Cryptocurrencies Rally

Ethereum set a new record high last week, pushing past $4600 and clocking in a 530% increase since the beginning of 2021. One of the factors pushing the second-largest cryptocurrency to new heights is the rising popularity of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) projects. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) global markets managing director Bernhard Rzymelka sees Ethereum climbing as high as $8,000 in the next two months. At the same time, Solana’s SOL token has climbed by over 15,000% in 2021, creating an exciting opportunity for crypto and DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc., (NEO:DEFI) (OTC:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VYGR) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSXV:HIVE).

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO