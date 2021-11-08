CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Hits New All-Time High, Bitcoin Inches Toward Record as Cryptocurrencies Rally

By Ryan Browne, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum, the world's second-largest digital coin, surged more than 4% in 24 hours Monday to hit a new all-time high above $4,700. Bitcoin climbed 7% to a price of $66,250, inching back toward its record high above $66,900, set in late October. It comes amid ongoing excitement around DeFi,...

