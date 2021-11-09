CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Lampard has ‘had a conversation’ regarding vacant managerial role

Cover picture for the articleThere are a couple of Premier League teams in need of a new manager right now, and you know that Frank Lampard was bound to be named as potential options for any vacant...

The Independent

Who are the contenders to replace Daniel Farke at Norwich? Frank Lampard in running to be next manager

Norwich parted company with manager Daniel Farke on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential contenders to succeed the German at Carrow Road.Frank LampardThe former England midfielder as been installed as the early favourite as he continues to look for a way back into the game following his Chelsea exit. Lampard left Stamford Bridge in January and has been linked with several jobs since.Russell MartinThe Swansea boss is an obvious candidate having spent eight years at Norwich as a player. At 35, he would be a youthful choice and it would be a big step up but...
SOCCER
theScore

Report: Norwich City, Lampard discuss managerial vacancy

Frank Lampard has emerged as a possible candidate to fill Norwich City's managerial vacancy. Norwich officials met with Lampard on Monday to discuss the position amid the club's search for Daniel Farke's successor, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. Talks between the two parties were reportedly exploratory as Lampard is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Report: Frank Lampard a leading candidate for Norwich job; talks ongoing

Norwich City are moving closer to appointing Daniel Farke’s replacement as manager, with further talks reportedly set to take place between the Premier League club and Frank Lampard. From the moment that Farke was fired on Saturday (just hours after Norwich picked up their first Premier League victory of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Paul Merson: Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard suit Aston Villa job best

Paul Merson reckons Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are the best two candidates to be Villa’s next boss. Gerrard, currently with Scottish champions Rangers, is thought to be high on the club’s shortlist though Lampard is considered something of an outsider. Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand, mentioned as a contender in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Frank Lampard: Norwich hold talks with former Chelsea boss

Norwich City have held talks with Frank Lampard as they look to replace Daniel Farke as their head coach. The former England international, 43, is among a number of candidates the club have spoken to about the post. However, no announcement on who will take over is expected until late...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Norwich 'closing in on appointing Frank Lampard as their next boss' with the former Chelsea manager set to return to the dugout for the challenge of keeping the Canaries up

Norwich are set to appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager, according to reports. Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of 2021 but he quickly emerged as a leading candidate for the position at Carrow Road following Daniel Farke's dismissal and talkSPORT now report he will be hired.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Christian Pulisic will not start in USMNT’s showdown with Mexico

CINCINNATI — U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic, who just returned to active duty after a two-month injury layoff, will not start Friday in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against archrival Mexico, Coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday. The announcement was not a surprise, given the Chelsea attacker has not played more...
MLS
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
The Independent

Steven Gerrard closing in on Aston Villa manager’s job

Steven Gerrard is looking increasingly likely to be appointed as the new manager of Aston Villa in place of Dean Smith who was sacked on Sunday.Bookmakers including William Hill have suspended betting on the 41-year-old Rangers boss, who has reportedly made up his mind to move back south of the border.Gerrard, who has a contract at Ibrox until 2024, had been immediately installed as favourite after Villa announced the departure of Smith at the weekend.Gerrard earned praise for steering Rangers to their first Scottish title in a decade last season, after replacing Graeme Murty in charge in 2018.And the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe: England new boy reveals how diet change made him Arsenal’s key man

It was after last month’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and yet another man-of-the-match display by Mikel Arteta’s new No 10 that the Arsenal manager suggested something was different now about Emile Smith Rowe. “Emile’s changed the way that he’s living a little bit as well and some habits that he had,” he said.“When you want to take your game to the next level, when you become a really important player in such a big club, that should become the only priority and every detail is important and relevant. You have to make them aware of that – you cannot...
SPORTS
The Independent

I will do all I can to play – Seamus Coleman always ready for Republic duty

Seamus Coleman has signalled his intention to play on for the Republic of Ireland despite missing out on a trip to the 2022 World Cup finals.The 33-year-old Everton defender will hope to retain his place in Stephen Kenny’s team for Sunday night’s final Group A qualifier in Luxembourg after performing commendably against Cristiano Ronaldo on his return from injury in Thursday evening’s goalless draw with Portugal.But asked if he will make himself available for the forthcoming Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns, the Ireland captain was unequivocal.Coleman said: “As long as I warrant my place in the team with my...
SOCCER

