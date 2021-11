School: Workman Elementary School, Hershey High Schoool. Christian Mate Pulisic is one of the most talented youngsters in the history of football. Christian plays as a winger or as an attacking midfielder for the infamous Premier League Cup team Chelsea. Christian is also on the United States national team. Christian’s career took off at Borussia Dortmund, where he quickly made it through the team’s youth training academy. He was a part of only 15 youth games before being promoted to become a part of the senior team in 2016 while he was just 17 years old. He got featured occasionally in his first season playing for the club.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO