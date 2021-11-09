CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He Would Fit Perfectly' - Ex England Player On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund

By Neil Andrew
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobinson On Why Bellingham And Liverpool Are Made For Each Other. Robinson was speaking to Football Insider about why he thinks Bellingham would be perfect for Liverpool. “He’s going to be better than Sancho coming...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool transfer news: Jude Bellingham "has been saying that he is Liverpool bound"

Jude Bellingham is set to sign for Liverpool - and has apparently already been telling people as much - according to reports. Former Premier League midfielder Craig Hignett has made the extraordinary claim that Borussia Dortmund's teen midfielder has already decided that he'll be leaving for Anfield next summer, claiming he has it on "good authority".
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Bellingham saying he is joining Liverpool

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Craig Hignett has reported Jude Bellingham expects to join Liverpool. Bellingham, 18, has long been the subject of speculation surrounding his future at Borussia Dortmund, with Liverpool reportedly among his potential suitors. And Scouser Hignett told BBC Radio Merseyside: "I think I've heard it on good authority...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jude Bellingham pours cold water on links with a move to Liverpool as Borussia Dortmund amuses at claims an Anfield switch is on the cards

Jude Bellingham has rubbished claims that he is eyeing a move to Liverpool as the Borussia Dortmund youngster put to bed rumours of an Anfield switch on Twitter. Former Premier League star Craig Hignett claimed on Monday that he heard on 'good authority' that Bellingham, 18, had decided to move to Liverpool from Dortmund next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Jude Bellingham Deletes Tweet Responding To Talk Of Him Joining Liverpool

Jude Bellingham quickly deleted a tweet responding to reports claiming he is on his way to Liverpool and has been telling people just that. Craig Hignett, who played for Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Leicester City among others, raised eyebrows when he said Bellingham returning to English football with the Reds was "almost a cert".
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Lee Carsley hits back at Jurgen Klopp and insists he would 'never put a player at risk injury-wise'... after Liverpool boss was left unhappy when Curtis Jones aggravated his groin issue on England U21 duty last month

Boss Lee Carsley insists he would never put his England Under-21 stars at risk after criticism from Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool manager Klopp was unhappy Curtis Jones returned to Anfield injured after international duty last month. He questioned why Jones played 33 minutes against Andorra - where he set up Emile Smith Rowe's winner after coming off the bench.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo arrested after teammate Kheira Hamraoui was pulled from car and beaten

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last week who was pulled from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar by two masked men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Marco Rose wants to help Steffen Tigges develop further at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund won their clash against FC Köln on Saturday with help in part from Steffen Tigges, who scored his first Bundesliga goal for the club. Saturday was a special day for one Steffen Tigges as the Borussia Dortmund striker came off the bench to score his first senior goal for the club. Tigges came on as a second half substitute and had just the impact that was necessary. He scored Dortmund’s second goal of the game with a glancing header from a corner swung in by Julian Brandt. The striker was elated to open his Bundesliga account:
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Is that all?! Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl says he 'would bet €100' on Erling Haaland staying at the German club beyond this season

Borussia Dortmund fans may not feel too reassured by Sebastian Kehl's remarks over Erling Haaland's long-term future this week. Dortmund's head of first-team football was grilled on whether star man Haaland, who has been courted by Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, would remain in Germany beyond the current 2021-22 season.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy