CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Harley Oz recalls old Sportsters over brake issue

By Mark Hinchliffe
motorbikewriter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley-Davidson Australia has recalled their 2003-05 Sportster XL883R and XL1200R models over an issue with the front brakes. It is their first recall notice issued for 2021. The official government notice says the brake light may remain illuminated when the front brakes are not applied. “If this occurs the...

motorbikewriter.com

Comments / 2

Related
motorbikewriter.com

Yamaha recalls Bolt over oil leak issue

Yamaha Australia has recalled their 2020 – 2021 Bolt cruiser (xvs950) due to an issue with oil leaking from the crankcase. The official government notice blames the manufacturing issue for the leak in the engine crankcase. It says “oil may leak on to the road and come in contact with...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Solving Brake Swap Balancing Issues With a Brake Proportioning Valve

Reading through the November 2021 issue of Four Wheeler magazine and seeing "Brake Time," a drum brake to disc article, put a smile on my face. How perfect, I thought, since I'm in the middle of doing this myself. The article took care of my loose ends on doing this job but left the question that I can't seem to get a grasp on: How do you decide on or what do you do for a metering valve to obtain the correct brake balance to the front and rear brakes? I have come to understand that disc and drum brakes use a different volume of fluid to operate. Can you use the same master cylinder that you used with drums? I was planning on putting an adjustable metering valve inline to adjust the rear brake more or less. How do you dial it in so your rear tires don't lock up way before your front tires, sending you into the fence on a turn? Any insights into this issue would be a great help. Thank you for the monthly inspiration I get through your pages.
knowtechie.com

Tesla recalls over 10,000 vehicles with a faulty emergency braking system

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Tesla. After a recall of around 3,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for faulty suspensions, the company has issued yet another recall. This time around, the issue affects nearly 12,000 of the company’s vehicles and involves a software update gone wrong.
CARS
CNET

Ferrari recalls certain 458 and 488 models over possible brake failure

If there's one thing that you absolutely want to have working on your very, very expensive Ferrari, it's the brakes. Unfortunately, if you're the owner of a 2010-2015 458 Italia, Spider, Speciale or Aperta or a 2016-2019 488 GTB or Spider, that whole braking thing could be a bit of an issue.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Braking#Sportster#Harley Davidson Australia#Vin
Autoblog

Ford Bronco Sport recalled over moonroof issue

Getting recalled five times in your first year on sale isn't the way the average vehicle wants to start its life, but that's where the Bronco Sport is. In January, there was an issue with inadequate lube in the rear drive unit, in February a problem with suspension bolts, in March some trouble with the incorrect lower control arms, and in August a bit of bother over a leaky fuel delivery module. This fifth recall involves an issue with the roof, a bit of weak spot for Ford lately. According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the primer on a small number of Bronco Sports built between April 27 and May 25 of 2021 wasn't given enough time to cure before the moonroof was installed. This could lead to an inadequate bond between the moonroof frame and the body, which could lead to the moonroof detaching.
CARS
WSOC Charlotte

Recall alert: Tesla recalls 12K vehicles over software issue

Tesla has issued a massive recall that affects all four of the company’s current models. The issue is with the cars’ “Full Self-Driving” software, The Associated Press reported. The cars could stop for no reason and deals with an automatic braking system after a software update sent on Oct. 23...
CARS
Autoblog

Tesla recalls 12,000 vehicles to address automatic braking issue

Tesla has recalled just shy of 12,000 of its Model 3, Y, S and X vehicles to address an issue that causes their automatic emergency braking software to activate unexpectedly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Tesla confirmed Tuesday. "A software communication error may, under a certain sequence...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
New York Post

Tesla recalls more than 11,700 cars over self-driving software issue

Tesla has recalled more than 11,700 cars sold in the US since 2017 due to a self-driving software issue that could activate the emergency brakes unexpectedly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday. Tesla said the recall of 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles emerged out of...
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla recalls over 11,000 electric cars after issues caused by a faulty software update

Tesla has issued a recall for more than 11,700 cars. The recall follows a faulty software update that Tesla rolled out to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program. After the update, users reported unexpected activation of the automatic emergency brakes and false forward-collision warnings. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program...
CARS
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Tesla issues a recall over its latest self-driving update

Tesla issued a safety recall Tuesday for nearly 12,000 vehicles over a “software communication error” tied to an update the company rolled out last month. The problem impacted drivers that are part of Tesla’s limited early access Full-Self Driving Beta population, which includes Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles released from 2017 through 2021.
CARS
tanktransport.com

Daimler issues recall for over 105k Freightliner Cascadia trucks

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling certain Freightliner Cascadia trucks due to an insufficiently tightened drag link taper joint. If the joint becomes loose, it can result in the gradual separation of the drag link from the steering arm and cause complete loss of steering control. The recall affects...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ferrari Recalls 10,000 Cars For Brake Failure: Can’t Figure Out Why!

Even Ferrari is not immune to recalls. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration has just issued a recall for 9,985 North American Ferraris. It spans several models and years and is over brake failures. What’s unusual about the recall is that the NHTSA can’t determine which cars might be affected. Ferrari doesn’t know what is causing the problem.
CARS
motorbikewriter.com

MotoCAP tests eight jackets and nine pants

The award-winning Australian MotoCAP website has now published testing and issued safety and comfort ratings for 373 items of motorcycle jackets, gloves and pants. Not only does the site show five-star ratings for safety and breathability, but you can get more detailed information about the product, its composition and price.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy