Harley Oz recalls old Sportsters over brake issue

Reading through the November 2021 issue of Four Wheeler magazine and seeing "Brake Time," a drum brake to disc article, put a smile on my face. How perfect, I thought, since I'm in the middle of doing this myself. The article took care of my loose ends on doing this job but left the question that I can't seem to get a grasp on: How do you decide on or what do you do for a metering valve to obtain the correct brake balance to the front and rear brakes? I have come to understand that disc and drum brakes use a different volume of fluid to operate. Can you use the same master cylinder that you used with drums? I was planning on putting an adjustable metering valve inline to adjust the rear brake more or less. How do you dial it in so your rear tires don't lock up way before your front tires, sending you into the fence on a turn? Any insights into this issue would be a great help. Thank you for the monthly inspiration I get through your pages.

