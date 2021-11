Connor Allen ’25 reflects on Librex, or as he calls it, “Dartmouth’s collective id.”. Every day on Librex is a new day: a few Tuesdays ago, the only topic of discussion was — as you might guess — it being Tuesday. We’ve now moved into 403 discourse, where all Librex users and abusers have (rather mystifyingly) given their thoughts on people who live in rooms with the number 403. Gone are the constant rush posts of yester-week, nostalgic artifacts of a bygone era; here to stay are self-therapy posts and 4 a.m. M4F’s (for non-users, this implies that the male poster (M) is looking ‘4’ a female).

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO