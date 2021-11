After serving in both the U.S. Navy and the Air Force, Dr. Gary Doublestein decided to re-enlist in the military at the age of 50. “I had a month off before I started the residency directorship in Metro (Health Hospital), and during that time my wife encouraged me to go to the Muskegon Air Show,” Doublestein recalled. “I really didn’t want to go. I said, ‘You know, I was in the Air Force. We saw those shows. What could they possibly have there that would interest me?’”

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO