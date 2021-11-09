CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Rolling Out End-to-End Encryption in Messenger

WebProNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has started rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) across Messenger, continuing its efforts to bring E2EE across its platforms. E2EE is the gold standard...

www.webpronews.com

CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps

Modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity. Whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated. Not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Facebook down: Users report issues with Messenger and Instagram

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger appear to be down for users around the world.The outage began at around 5.30pm GMT (1.30pm EST), though it only appears to impact certain features of the apps. It comes just weeks after a major outage for the company, which recently changed its name to Meta. In October, all three apps stopped working for users for several hours, as well as the Meta-owned WhatsApp.:: Read our live coverage of the outage here ::Thousands of outage reports were recorded by website health checker DownDetector, with users complaining of being unable to view, send or receive direct...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Facebook is ending face recognition, will delete all user data

Facebook has announced that it will shut down its social network's Face Recognition system as part of a company-wide effort to limit the use of facial recognition technology in its products. First introduced back in 2010, the company's Face Recognition feature allows users of its social network to automatically tag...
INTERNET
oswegonian.com

Facebook’s Metaverse dangerous

Most people who do not live under a rock have heard about the name change of the company formerly known as “Facebook” to what CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to be “Meta.” Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook status on Oct. 28 about the company’s name change and the future of social interaction for humans. In the status, a new term was used called the “Metaverse.” How profound. Zuckerberg summed it up, saying “In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine—get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create.” Some might find this exciting, but I find it terrifying. It is like Zuckerberg forgot COVID-19 even happened. I do not know about Zuckerberg, but the countless Zoom meetings I had were no replacement for human interaction. However, in another sense, the technology Zuckerberg is describing is on another level above Zoom meetings. From his status, Zuckerberg describes “the Metaverse” as a replacement for our now social interactions. Zuckerberg said “Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more”. He also says “This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better.” Again, I am terrified.
INTERNET
Time

Facebook to End Use of Facial Recognition Technology on Platform

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. will no longer use facial recognition for photos and videos shared to the company’s flagship social network, saying it needs to weigh the benefits against growing concerns about the technology. The social media giant has offered facial recognition as an opt-in feature for years to...
INTERNET
The Windows Club

How to enable end-to-end Encryption for one-to-one Calls in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams had recently announced supporting end-to-end encryption for Team calls. This update is now available in Public Preview. Once the users receive this update, the IT admins in every organization can make this feature available to all. What is end-to-end encryption (E2EE)?. End-to-end encryption or E2EE is the encryption...
SOFTWARE
AFP

Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-To-End Encrypted Chat Backups

Facebook-owned Whatsapp is introducing optional layer of security to protect backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption, in addition to end-to-end encryption by default for users’ messages, media, voice messages, video calls and chat backups,announced the company recently. Users can now secure their end-to-end encrypted backup with...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Google Fi Introduces End-to-End Encrypted Calls

Making a call using Google Fi is going to get a lot more private in the coming weeks after Google announced it was introducing end-to-end encryption on calls. The change means that no one except you or the person you're talking to can hear what's being said, but the protection does come with some quite limiting caveats. Top of the list is requiring both people to be using an Android smartphone as well as both using Google Fi. It's possible to use Google Fi with an iPhone, but this new encryption feature simply won't work for those users.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Facebook Messenger might soon support Chat Heads on Windows and macOS

Facebook may soon add support for Chat Heads to the desktop versions of Messenger. A reverse engineer spotted settings options for Chat Heads on the Windows and macOS versions of Messenger. Chat Heads are floating bubbles that allow people to communicate through Facebook quickly. Facebook's Messenger app on Windows and...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Online safety and end-to-end encryption can co-exist, says data protection watchdog. But how?

Despite recent controversies, end-to-end encryption should not be weakened, the UK's data protection watchdog has concluded – while acknowledging that some additional measures are needed to mitigate the potential harms that can stem from the privacy-protecting technology. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), an independent body that oversees information rights in...
TECHNOLOGY
newsy.com

Facebook Parent Company Meta To End Sensitive Ad Targeting

Facebook's parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning Jan. 19. Currently, advertisers can target people who have expressed interest in issues, public figures or organizations connected to these topics. That information comes from...
INTERNET
xda-developers

Google Fi rolls out end-to-end encryption for phone calls between Fi users

Google Fi, launched back in 2015, is an MVNO telecom service by Google, providing calls, SMS, and data services through networks operated by T-Mobile and US Cellular in the USA. It has a few headline features that separate it from the rest of the crowd, but it’s more or less just another mobile network. However, one unique feature that Google is now rolling out is end-to-end encryption for phone calls to other Fi users. End-to-end encryption ensures that conversations stay encrypted from when they leave your smartphone, to when they arrive at the other end. There is no server-side decryption, meaning that data can’t be collected in the middle from the servers that pass your messages along.
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

Microsoft Ending OneDrive Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Microsoft has announced it is ending support for OneDrive on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service. Each Microsoft 365 accounts comes with 1 TB of storage, making it a popular option for many users. The company is discontinuing support for the OneDrive desktop application on older versions of Windows, freeing up resources to focus on current versions and provide improved security.
SOFTWARE

