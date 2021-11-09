CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Confirms Remarkable iPhone 13 Pro Feature Snub – Forbes

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 5 days ago

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are packed with new features, but there’s one model in particular with an important missing feature that may well catch you by surprise. Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro comes with several improvements, but some models miss out on one...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Snub#128gb
enplugged.com

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review: Apple gave us features we've wanted for years – CNET

Apple packs its new Pro phones with updated cameras, a bigger battery and the iPhone’s first high-refresh-rate display. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max mark the third year in a row that Apple released two Pro models. The phones have the same price as last year’s 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, and are loaded with updated cameras, a larger battery and an A15 Bionic chip. By packing the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max with features many of us have wanted for years, including a display with a high refresh rate, Apple further defined the difference between its Pro and non-Pro phones. Three years ago, by comparison, the word Pro seemed more of a marketing term than an indication that the phone was any more professional than a regular iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 is more of a refresh than a full redesign of the iPhone 12, but when it comes to an iPhone case, even small design differences can mean the previous generation's cases won't fit. The dimensions for the iPhone 13 lineup models are very similar to their iPhone 12 counterparts, but the new models are slightly thicker and come with notable design changes to the camera bump on back. That ultimately means you'll have to get a new case for whatever iPhone 13 model you buy, including the iPhone 13 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do. These codes can save you time when it comes to looking for information or...
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

Apple’s Privacy Features Make It Hard For Facebook To Measure Ad Campaigns – Forbes

It’s been in the making for a while, and now it’s confirmed: Apple’s plan to strike Facebook with new iPhone privacy features is a triumphant success. The damage caused to Facebook became clear at the end of September, when the social network published a blog detailing the damage being done by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. The new iPhone feature, which arrived earlier this year in an update of iOS 14, effectively spells an end to the so called identifier for advertisers (IDFA) by giving people the option to actively opt in to tracking.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Instagram
Macdaily News

Ars Technica reviews Apple’s new MacBook Pro: Remarkable, monster performance

Apple last month unveiled the completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max and the reviews are rolling in. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life — enabling workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Apple Working On iPhone Features To Detect Car Accidents: WSJ

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) aims to launch a product feature called "crash detection" for iPhones and Apple Watches in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reports. Crash detection uses data from sensors built into Apple devices, including the accelerometer, to detect car accidents as they occur, for instance, by measuring a sudden spike in gravity, or "g," forces on impact.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Apple iPhone 13 Pro review second opinion: Striving for perfection

Change for the sake of change rarely leads to tangible improvements. It takes deliberate action to craft something that truly builds upon a solid base and elevates it to new levels. It might sound a bit high and mighty for a mass-market consumer electronics brand to claim careful craftsmanship, but if there’s one company that can claim to come close, it’s Apple.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

iPhone 13: These features should have been on Apple's new iPhone – CNET

Apple’s new iPhone is missing features like an in-screen fingerprint sensor, always-on screen and more. The iPhone 13 brings new features like better cameras and longer battery life, but it’s missing some capabilities. With longer battery life, better cameras, new Cinematic mode and more base-level storage space, Apple’s iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

iPhone 13 Pro Max Beats Pixel 6 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra in New Battery Drain Test Despite Featuring Smaller Capacity

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a sizable battery upgrade compared to last year’s model, with the flagship now sporting a 4352mAh cell. Critics and reviewers have mentioned that this change makes Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone offering one of the best when it comes to ‘screen on’ time. However, how well does it fare against the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra? Pretty good, actually, but why spoil the fun when we can share all the details with you?
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Apple Silicon Mac Pro to Feature a Variation of the M1 Max, According to the Latest Report

Apple’s transition to using custom silicon is expected to be stretched to its most powerful workstation, the Mac Pro. In the past, we have reported that compared to the current model that is fueled by an Intel chip, the upcoming one will be half the size of the cheese grater. However, it might not feature a chipset that is made from scratch, with a new report claiming that it might be a variation of the M1 Max found in the 2021 MacBook Pro family.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy