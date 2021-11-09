This iPhone 13 feature better not be ‘Pro’ only – Tom's Guide

Apple packs its new Pro phones with updated cameras, a bigger battery and the iPhone’s first high-refresh-rate display. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max mark the third year in a row that Apple released two Pro models. The phones have the same price as last year’s 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, and are loaded with updated cameras, a larger battery and an A15 Bionic chip. By packing the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max with features many of us have wanted for years, including a display with a high refresh rate, Apple further defined the difference between its Pro and non-Pro phones. Three years ago, by comparison, the word Pro seemed more of a marketing term than an indication that the phone was any more professional than a regular iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO