DENVER (CBS4) – During a time when nurses need the most help completing their tasks, one Denver hospital is revamping its programs to give nurses a hand from volunteers. “It’s so energizing to be here because the nurses work so hard, and I feel like I can really make a difference,” said Dorty Winkler, a volunteer at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s hospital. “They are so professional. They are always a nurse. It’s so motivating to be able to help them.” (credit: CBS) When the pandemic began, the hospital shut down its volunteer program which was about 400 people strong at the time. Without volunteers and...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO