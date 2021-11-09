CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Parker Goins excited to start NCAA tournament run

nwahomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas soccer is ready for the NCAA Tournament....

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas wins The Boot in overtime, defeating LSU, 16-13!

The Razorbacks came into the game against LSU with two missions: Win back The Boot, and help get to a better bowl game. It took an overtime period, but Cam Little drilled the game-winning field goal to deliver The Boot back to Fayetteville as Arkansas defeated 16-13. After an opening...
ARKANSAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
NFL
The Spun

Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
nwahomepage.com

Live Game Updates: Arkansas at LSU

Overtime — Montaric Brown intercepted Nussmeier in the endzone and Cam Little followed it up the next possession by drilling the game winning field goal as Arkansas is bringing The Boot back to Fayetteville! Arkansas wins 16-13 in OT!. Fourth quarter — LSU adds on a field goal and we...
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

What is the 27 on the Tennessee football field?

Tennessee football has a 27 on the field at Neyland Stadium but what is the number for and why is it there for the Vols in Knoxville?. If you’ve watched Tennessee football this year, you may have noticed a unique feature on the field at Neyland Stadium: A No. 27 in an orange circle at the 27-yard line.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: CFB Player Ejected After Blatant Targeting Penalty

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

5 LSU Coaching Candidates to Replace Ed Orgeron (Plus 5 Who Shouldn’t Be Considered)

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU is over 643 days after winning a national championship. A new coach will head the Tigers in 2022. That’s college football for you. Orgeron will always be remembered for catching lighting in a bottle in 2019. His smartest move was bringing in wiz kid Joe Brady as his passing game coordinator. Brady’s scheme saw quarterback Joe Burrow produce one of the best seasons in college football history and a Heisman Trophy to go along with it. Throwing to future NFL stud wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase certainly didn’t hurt. Neither did having running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. It was the perfect system for the perfect players at the perfect time.
NFL
FanSided

College football rankings 2021: Projected Week 12 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, Ohio State & Michigan notch big wins

Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings for Week 12 after Oklahoma fell to Baylor. The college football season is heading toward the home stretch. Only a couple of weeks remain on the regular season before conference championship week rolls around. The college football rankings are changing with the leaves and the AP top 25 so far is singing a bit of a different tune than the College Football Playoff rankings.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy