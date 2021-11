No, you haven’t gone slightly mad, Atom RPG: Post-Apocalyptic Indie Game is actually the full title of Atom RPG. As a descriptive title, it certainly works. Coming from an indie development studio called Atom Team, what this game is is an RPG set in Russia, one that is very much based on classic CRPGs, such as Wasteland and the first couple of Fallout games – before they got too big for their boots and went all 3D and fancy. So, Comrade, shall we set off into the wasteland?

