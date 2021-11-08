CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News & Notes On The Rock – Check Out His Most “Electrifying” Returns, More

By Ryan Clark
 6 days ago

You can check out the latest edition of "WWE Playlist" below. This episode looks at The Rock's most...

WWE News: The Rock’s Returns on WWE Playlist, Rock’s Best Impressions

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at The Rock’s most “electrifying” returns. You can see the video below, described as follows:. ” Watch The Rock return to rub elbows with some of your favorite WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and The Usos, presented by Red Notice.”
WWE Announces Segments For Monday’s Raw

WWE confirmed that WWE Champion Big E., Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley will be part of Monday’s episode of RAW. Big E. will be looking for revenge after he was attacked by Kevin Owens while WWE is hyping Lashley will continue his path of destruction. The following is from WWE.com:
Backstage News On Producers For Matches, Segments On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

The producers for some of the matches and segments on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown have been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting that the following producers handled these matches and segments on the 11/12 edition of the blue brand program. * Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly produced...
Becky Lynch Comments On Three-Year Anniversary Of Becoming “The Man”

It’s been three years since Becky Lynch became “The Man.”. Lynch suffered the broken nose that helped elevate her to top superstar status in WWE back on the November 12, 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw. Ahead of the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view, “Big Time Becks” took to...
Becky Lynch
Roman Reigns
WWE Superstars Dress Up As The Rock (Video), RAW Matches Advertised, More

A commercial ran in the Cincinnati, Ohio market during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown and it promoted the January 31 edition of RAW in the city. The commercial advertised a six-man tag team match featuring Big E. and RK-Bro against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos. Also, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship was advertised.
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Pays Homage To John Cena At AEW Full Gear

CM Punk seemingly paid homage to his old rival, John Cena, during his match against Eddie Kingston at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. As seen in the video clips below, Punk performed Cena’s signature sequence of running shoulder blocks followed by a side slam. He teased doing the five knuckle shuffle but didn’t go through with it.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Stars Pulled From Team SmackDown At Survivor Series

Two members of Team SmackDown have been pulled from the WWE Survivor Series line-ups. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sonya Deville pull Aliyah from the women’s team after Aliyah got the win for her team in the six-woman opener that saw Sasha Banks, Naomi and Aliyah defeat Shotzi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Ratings For This Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling – Viewership Tanks

The ratings for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling are in. Thursday night’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew just 79,000 viewers, with a 0.02 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. The viewership numbers were down 33.1% from last week’s show, which drew 118,000 viewers. Last week’s show also drew the same 0.02 demo rating.
Matt Hardy Responds To Anti-AEW Fans Who Claimed He Botched A Spot On AEW Rampage

During his match with Orange Cassidy on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy went to attempt an elbow drop to make it seem as though he hit an offensive move on Cassidy after he had been knocked out with illegal brass knuckles. Some anti-AEW fans took to Twitter and tried saying it was a botch and that didn’t make Hardy happy. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several matches were confirmed for next week’s SmackDown broadcast. First, we’ll see Sasha Banks face off against Shotzi in singles competition. Also, Sheamus will be returning to team up with Ridge Holland to face Cesaro and an unknown opponent. Next week’s episode of...
heyuguys.com

Win The Rock – The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment on DVD

To mark the release of The Rock – The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment on 15th November, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. Finally, The Rock – a defining icon of The Attitude Era, one of the all-time great WWE Champions, and the biggest box-office star in the world – has come back to WWE DVD! The Rock: The Most Electrifying Man in Sports-Entertainment is a classic collection that charts The Rock’s epic WWE career, featuring all his greatest matches and moments. This all-new Special Edition version includes a bonus fourth disc with matches from 2011-2013. There’s over 11 hours of action as The Rock battles Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Mankind, John Cena, and many, many more WWE Legends!
AEW Rampage Drops In Fast National Numbers For Full Gear Go-Home Show

The fast national numbers are in for the Full Gear 2021 go-home edition of Rampage on TNT. According to Mat Men Pro Wrestling’s Andrew Zarian, the Friday, November 14, 2021 edition of Rampage on TNT drew 480,000 viewers in the fast national numbers. That marks a 20 percent drop from...
5 WWE opponents for The Rock if he returned for one more match

If the Rock were to return to WWE for one final match, who should he face?. The jabroni-beating, pie-eating, industry-leading, the most electrifying man in sports entertainment: It is time that The Rock finally comes back to the WWE. The WWE is no stranger to bringing in legends to wrestle...
AEW Full Gear Results: Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) and Christian Cage vs. the SuperKliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:
The Rock Discusses His Daughter Training To Become A WWE Superstar, More

During a recent appearance on the “Present Company” podcast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on his daughter training to become a pro wrestler, the success of the women’s wrestlers in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his daughter training to become a...
AEW Rampage News – Hangman Page Apologizes To The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy/Young Bucks

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Hangman Page tried to mend fences with The Young Bucks but they weren’t having it. As seen during Friday night’s edition of Rampage, Page appeared in a backstage segment and told Matt and Nick Jackson that he was sorry for the way he treated them in the past. He noted that he considered them friends, even after they cost him an AEW World Title shot in July and noted that if they tried to interfere in the World Championship Match at Full Gear, he would ruin them.
Roman Reigns Attacks King Woods On WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns lost to King Woods in a “Battle to Rule” match, but at the end of the night he was still reigning supreme. During this week’s show, Woods defeated Reigns by disqualification after the Usos interfered. The Usos came out and wound up pulling Woods out of the ring to cause the DQ.
Hangman Page Discusses The Kenny Omega Storyline Hitting Emotional Points For Him, More

During a recent interview with Men’s Health to promote his match with Kenny Omega at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, Hangman Page commented on the storyline hitting emotional points for him, the authenticity of the storyline, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
Final Card For AEW Full Gear

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place tonight in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Here is the final card:. -Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. -Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship. -Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix...
