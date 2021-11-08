News & Notes On The Rock – Check Out His Most “Electrifying” Returns, More

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Hangman Page tried to mend fences with The Young Bucks but they weren’t having it. As seen during Friday night’s edition of Rampage, Page appeared in a backstage segment and told Matt and Nick Jackson that he was sorry for the way he treated them in the past. He noted that he considered them friends, even after they cost him an AEW World Title shot in July and noted that if they tried to interfere in the World Championship Match at Full Gear, he would ruin them.

