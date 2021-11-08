News & Notes On The Rock – Check Out His Most “Electrifying” Returns, More

To mark the release of The Rock – The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment on 15th November, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. Finally, The Rock – a defining icon of The Attitude Era, one of the all-time great WWE Champions, and the biggest box-office star in the world – has come back to WWE DVD! The Rock: The Most Electrifying Man in Sports-Entertainment is a classic collection that charts The Rock’s epic WWE career, featuring all his greatest matches and moments. This all-new Special Edition version includes a bonus fourth disc with matches from 2011-2013. There’s over 11 hours of action as The Rock battles Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Mankind, John Cena, and many, many more WWE Legends!
