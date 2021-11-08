SPOILERS** For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Main Event

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
– PWInsider reports that local advertising for the FOX Network is promoting Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. On last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns came out and attacked Woods when Jimmy Uso was supposed to bend the knee to the King of the Ring winner after losing a singles match in the main event.
In recent weeks, WWE has returned to substantially cut its rosters, carrying out some fairly important releases that have taken away from the federation's rings very famous characters, such as Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Ember Moon and many others. Among the many, what certainly caused the most stir...
You never know what might happen when you watch a professional wrestling pay-per-view, and AEW pulled out all the stops for Full Gear. During the show former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal made an appearance, and it was announced that Lethal is now All Elite. Lethal made his way to...
CM Punk seemingly paid homage to his old rival, John Cena, during his match against Eddie Kingston at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. As seen in the video clips below, Punk performed Cena’s signature sequence of running shoulder blocks followed by a side slam. He teased doing the five knuckle shuffle but didn’t go through with it.
Inner Circle vs. American Top Team (Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski) in a Minneapolis Street Fight was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Everyone...
WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. They include:. * Championship Contender Match: Roderick Strong vs. Draco Anthony. On a thrilling edition of 205 Live, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will collide with the debuting Draco Anthony, Malik Blade seeks his first win against Andre Chase, and Indi Hartwell will venture to the purple brand to take on Valentina Feroz.
During his match with Orange Cassidy on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy went to attempt an elbow drop to make it seem as though he hit an offensive move on Cassidy after he had been knocked out with illegal brass knuckles. Some anti-AEW fans took to Twitter and tried saying it was a botch and that didn’t make Hardy happy. He said,
Two members of Team SmackDown have been pulled from the WWE Survivor Series line-ups. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sonya Deville pull Aliyah from the women’s team after Aliyah got the win for her team in the six-woman opener that saw Sasha Banks, Naomi and Aliyah defeat Shotzi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler.
This week’s WWE Main Event was taped at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, before Monday’s Raw. Veer defeated Jaxson Ryker (5:34) Veer got the win in what felt like a long five-minute match. Veer is a solo act now that Jinder Mahal and Shanky have been drafted to SmackDown....
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the main event. Raw brought in 1.689 million viewers, and that was slightly up from the 1.658 million viewers from the previous episode of the show. Showbuzz...
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
Another awesome lineup of new and original programming is streaming this week exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else. Wednesday, an all-new episode of WWE's The Bump comes your way as the crew welcomes Hit Row's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis to the studio.
The Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) and Christian Cage vs. the SuperKliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:
During a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW Superstar Eddie Kingston commented on his match with CM Punk at tonight’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, why he used to idolize CM Punk, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why he idolized CM...
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens complimented independent wrestler Khaos on his pop up powerbomb from a recent match. After Khaos thanked him, Owens spoke about the importance of wrestlers giving back. He said: “Very well executed, man. Good luck on your journey! No problem. I’m sure he...
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite that will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per F4W Online:. * Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dan The Dad. * Riho defeated Tootie Lynn. * Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander.
WWE revamped NXT in a big way and some were under the idea that fans won’t see another TakeOver special for the remainder of 2021. That idea might be out the window now. No TakeOver special was listed on the company’s internal schedule. Also, they did not reveal the date of a new TakeOver special during Halloween Havoc, and some were expecting it. Now we have a new date and fans won’t have to wait long.
You might need to get it together. There are a lot of moving parts in WWE and sometimes it seems like things are a little bit messy. You will see stories that suggest that WWE does not exactly have it together backstage, as it feels like there are communications issues abounding. It seems that was the case again, as a wrestlerwas written into a show without actually being around.
