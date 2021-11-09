Wait. What? How many days until Christmas? When will you do your shopping?

The best Black Friday deals are getting closer every day, but you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to pick up a coveted appliance, like a coffee maker or Keurig. Last year, shoppers ran into tons of trouble picking up the products they wanted on Black Friday, such as stockouts, backorders, and massive shipping delays. If you don’t want to deal with those issues, consider picking up a home upgrade early. This year, many online stores are putting some of the top modern appliance brands, like Keurig, on sale for massive discounts even before Black Friday starts. If you’re interested in getting a Keurig, definitely make that purchase as early as you can.

