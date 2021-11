After an extensive period of rain and wind, Mother Nature gave the outdoors minded a break last weekend. Coupled with the opening of cross bow season in western New York, several archers reported success. Seventeen-year-old Alex Field had just finished lunch and decided to head to his tree stand. Alex and his family had been sighting deer at their Arkwright hunting spot and it didn’t take long before a nice buck came into view and presented a shot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO