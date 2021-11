The price has climbed up to $51.52. Terra price analysis favors the bulls. Strong support is found at $39.52. The one-day and four hours Terra price analysis is showing signs of an uptrend as the price has improved significantly in the last 24 hours. A constant battle between the bulls and the bears has been going on after the Terra marked a record high on 8th November. But today the bullish momentum has proved overpowering as the price has reached its former height of $51.52. Further increase in LUNA/USD value is to be expected in the upcoming hours as well.

