Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to play controversial figure Jim Jones in new film

sacramentosun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio might essay the role of religious cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg....

www.sacramentosun.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Rosenberg
Person
Jim Jones
Person
Scorsese
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Jonestown#Mgm#Appian
