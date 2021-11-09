CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Promotes Lizard-War Videos at ‘Hub for QAnon’

By Will Sommer
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Demi Lovato has become a paid promoter for a New Age conspiracy-theory website, directing their fans to a video platform filled with hoaxes about sinister aliens, vaccines, world-spanning cabals, and reptilian overlords. Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns, announced last week that they had become an “ambassador” for streaming...

Comments / 12

carlo durant
2d ago

typical. anything that isnt mainstream media is made to look like conspiracy by the media up until the conspiracy is actually proven to be true

Demi Lovato
David Icke
