Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is pleased with the contribution of three second unite players despite the underwhelming performance of Stephen Curry. It was a blowout Friday night win for the Warriors at Chase Center as the Dubs thrashed the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85. Contrary to what was expected, Stephen Curry was not the star of the show, having nailed only 5 of his 15 shots from the field. Jordan Poole led all Warriors scorers with 26 points but Steve Kerr was more thrilled to have witnessed the bench pull off a “phenomenal” performance.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO