Following a surprisingly strong October, US stocks are mixed as investors await the Fed’s taper announcement and latest assessment over inflation worries. The Treasury is also expected to announce the reduction of quarterly sales of longer-term securities for the first time since 2016. The US economy has been pumped up higher by what seemed to be never-ending stimulus, but that will change very soon. A wave of central bank rate decisions this week will show tighter monetary policy stances from the RBA, Fed, BOE, and Czech central bank. The global economic recovery is back on track, but how long will that remain as rising borrowing costs start to threaten the recovery.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO