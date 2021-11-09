CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Would Happen If Brazil Privatized Its National Oil Company?

By Matthew Smith
OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive surge in inflation is threatening Brazil’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Latin America’s largest economy was savaged by the coronavirus with Brazil suffering the third most COVID-19 cases and second-highest deaths globally. As a result, Brazil’s 2020 gross domestic product shrank by just over 4%. Since the economy began recovering inflation...

OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

A plethora of bearish factors is driving oil prices lower, with both WTI and Brent set for a third weekly loss in a row. Whilst crude prices have been relatively range-bound recently, hovering within the $80-85 per barrel range, they are poised to suffer their third weekly decline in a row. Beyond the backwardation in the futures markets, several trends point towards a further weakening in crude. The Biden Administration is expected to take a decision on further SPR releases in the upcoming days. In addition, demand prospects have soured a bit lately as OPEC cut its Q4 2021 demand forecast by 330,000 b/d as high energy prices and inflation hamper economic recovery. Last but not least, a strengthening dollar is putting additional pressure on crude. Against this background, the Brent global benchmark traded around $82 per barrel, whilst WTI was assessed around $80.5 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Chinese Oil Giant CNPC In State Of Emergency After Covid Outbreak

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country’s top oil and gas producer, imposed on Thursday a state of emergency in all its units in the capital Beijing after four employees tested positive for COVID-19. CNPC started testing all employees in Beijing, Global Times reported on Thursday, citing Liu Shengyao, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Mexico's economic recovery has sting in its tail

Latin America's second-largest economy is bouncing back from its worst slump in decades, but rising living costs mean that many Mexicans like Reynaldo Perez are struggling to scrape by. At the same time, the Mexican economy -- the second largest in Latin America, after Brazil -- has yet to recover to its pre-pandemic size.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Iran Could Produce Billions Of Barrels From 4 Little-Known Oilfields

Ahead of the new iteration of the ‘Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’ (JCPOA) that Iran expects to have in place before 20 March 2022, the country is looking to increase crude oil output not just from its major fields in West Karoun and shared fields with Iraq and others, but also from lesser known fields that nonetheless have billions of barrels of oil reserves, largely untapped. There are additional benefits to developing these fields: first, virtually all of their output has a guaranteed buyer in China, in line with the 25-year Iran-China deal; and, second, news relating to these lesser known fields is less likely to reach the Iranian public, which reacted very negatively when news of the scope of the Iran-China deal was made public.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jair Bolsonaro
OilPrice.com

Chinese Crude Oil Imports Drop To Three-Year Low In October

Higher international oil prices and China’s crackdown on illicit import quota trade led to the lowest Chinese crude oil imports in three years in October. China imported 8.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, down from 9.99 million bpd in September 2021 and from 10 million in October last year, official customs data cited by Reuters showed this weekend.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China Is Playing With Fire As It Implements Price Controls On Coal

China’s state-owned power provider announced Sunday that power supply and demand in its service areas have returned to normal and rolling blackouts have decreased. Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange have been halved in the last few weeks, allowing state energy firms to purchase coal at lower prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Supply Chain Crisis Could Be Bullish For Oil Prices

The global supply chain disruptions that have fueled inflation alongside rebounding demand for everything have been in the spotlight for weeks now. Although little attention has been paid to the effect of these disruptions on the oil and gas industry, it is certainly not insulated. And these disruptions could add further upside potential to oil prices. The American Trucking Association has calculated a shortage of 80,000 drivers that the industry needs to keep delivering goods on time. But it’s not just finished goods that truckers deliver. They also move chemicals, cement, and pipes—goods and materials necessary in the oil industry. To make matters worse, some chemicals are imported, making supplies vulnerable to port logjams that have plagued the U.S. for weeks.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Occidental Petroleum Stops Hedging Oil In 2022

Occidental Petroleum plans to stop hedging its oil output next year as prices remain elevated with substantial upside potential. "Our current oil and gas hedges will expire by the end of this year, and we have not added any new hedges for future periods," said chief financial officer Rob Peterson during a call with analysts, as quoted d by Bloomberg.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Shell Is the Greenest Big Oil Company. Look What That Got It.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shows much that is wrong with environmental, social and governance investing. The Anglo-Dutch company was the first to target reduced carbon emissions from customers, has gone further than any of the other oil supermajors to shift its direction away from fossil fuels and is closest of any of them to meeting the Paris carbon target. It even has a better ESG score than electric-car leader Tesla or hydrogen wonder stock Plug Power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

India criticised over coal at Cop26 – but real villain was climate injustice

It was a dramatic 11th-hour decision, portrayed as a devastating blow to the success of Cop26. After pressure exerted by India and China, the wording of the final deal was watered down to a pledge to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal. Alok Sharma, the president of Cop26, was on the brink of tears as he explained what had happened and the last-minute alteration brought sharp words of rebuke from the US and other nations.
INDIA
OilPrice.com

India Looks To Increase Oil Production By Selling Stakes In Oilfields

India, which imports around 80 percent of the oil it consumes, is looking to boost its domestic oil production and has reportedly asked its state-owned producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), to weigh a potential sale of majority stakes in two large offshore oil and gas fields. The Ministry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Will Oil Ever Become Truly Worthless?

Could fossil fuels and Big Oil actually become ‘worthless’ within the next few decades, and what would this mean for the global economy? New research suggests as many as half of the world’s fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 if the green energy transition goes ahead at the pace projected coming out of COP26.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

The world will see its level of spare oil production capacity dwindle next year as jet fuel demand returns to pre- or near-pre-crisis levels, Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, said on Tuesday. "The industry's spare capacity, currently at 3-4 million barrels per day (bpd) is providing some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil prices fell early on Friday and were headed for a third consecutive week of losses, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the market continues to guess whether the Biden Administration will act now to try to bring down high gasoline prices. As of 9:55 a.m. EST, WTI Crude was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

India and Iran say no to including fossil fuels in climate agreement

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — India and Iran expressed fierce opposition to the inclusion of fossil fuels in any final agreement at the COP26 climate talks on Saturday, potentially thwarting what would have been a major breakthrough in the history of climate action at the 11th hour. In all 25 COPs...
ENVIRONMENT

