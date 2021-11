The S&P 500 went back and forth during the trading session on Thursday, as we have stabilized near the 4650 handle. This is a good sign, because quite frankly the market had fallen rather hard on Wednesday. Nonetheless, this is a market that has been a bit overdone for a while, so at the very least a little bit of a pullback would make a certain amount of sense. Beyond that, you could be looking at a potential sideways move, both of which could help alleviate some of the pressure from the parabolic attitude that we have had.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO