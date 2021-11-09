Epic Fright – Palm Sized Spiders Poised to Creep into Louisiana

"A friend to everyone" is the best way to describe Short Breaux. He was a good samaritan to anyone in need whether they are local, or nationwide. In 2012, Shorty collected over 200 quart-sized bags of aluminum can pull tabs to donate to Houston's Ronald McDonald House. Shorty would turn in those tabs to the recycler and donate the money to the charity. Shorty reached out to everyone in the community to collect those pull tabs and in 2013 he beat that 2012 record. Shorty's work didn't stop in 2013, he became even more of a legend as more and more people began to help Shorty by donating pull tabs. As word got out over the years, not only did local individuals help, but bars and even schools got involved to help out Shorty's efforts. It seems as what started as a small effort, turned into a giant uniting of the Sulphur community. Shorty continued his collecting of tabs and would donate to various charities and local fundraisers around the community.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO