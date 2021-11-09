CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Keep fighting, Obama urges young climate activists

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjJhI_0cqz2ggJ00
Climate COP26 Summit Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — At 19, Glasgow college student Ross Hamilton doesn't think highly of world leaders — “they chat a lot of” nonsense — or expect them to accomplish anything on a problem he cares deeply about, climate change.

But there is one former world leader Hamilton trusts, at least enough to join several hundred Glasgow college students crowding outside their college in the dark Monday in hopes of a glimpse of him: Barack Obama. “I've always liked him. I feel as if he's pretty honest."

The former U.S. president, one of the leaders responsible for the 2015 Paris climate accord, came to the U.N. global climate talks in Glasgow, wielding his cross-generational appeal to urge frustrated climate activists to stay in the fight. Even five years out of office, and now 60, Obama still claims a rapport with liberal and moderate young people in a way that President Joe Biden, 78, might not be able to pull off.

Inside the glass-fronted building where Hamilton and other students of Glasgow's Strathclyde University were waiting for him to emerge, Obama was sitting around a table with a dozen climate advocates from around the world, hearing them out and encouraging them.

Obama was in shirtsleeves and tieless, his hair whiter than during his presidency.

“The success of the movement shouldn't be diminished even if some of the outcomes” have fallen short, Obama told the gathering of climate-focused people in their 20s and 30s. They included a lawmaker, a filmmaker, legal advocate, private and public businesspeople, foundation leaders and heads of activist groups.

“The question is, where are the countries that really met our expectations? And it turns out those are the places where there was pressure, where there was political mobilization, where there were activists,” Obama told them.

It's all "going to depend on you guys to apply it," he added.

Obama as president introduced programs to move the U.S. more toward renewable fuel and away from coal, although President Donald Trump rolled back most of them.

Not all younger people are Obama fans.

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate tweeted Monday that she was 13 when the United States, under Obama's leadership, was among rich nations promising $100 billion a year to poor countries to help them fight and cope with warming, but said those nations broke the promise.

Nakate told The Associated Press on Monday that she wasn’t attacking the former president, “but that is me speaking the truth.”

“This money was promised, but it hasn’t been delivered,” Nakate said.

Especially in Europe, young activists are credited with pressuring governments to confront climate change. Most famously, teenager Greta Thunberg in 2018 launched a climate movement that has since drawn hundreds of thousands to weekly protests to demand governments end their dependence on coal, natural gas and oil.

After the Paris deal, Glasgow was billed as the talks where roughly 200 governments would put the accord into action.

Last Friday, Thunberg, now 18, branded the talks a “failure” after their first of two weeks. Speaking to tens of thousands of young climate demonstrators protesting Friday in the summit's host city, Thunberg said national delegations at Glasgow were carving out loopholes for every pledge and “greenwashing” their own countries' emissions.

Young people were finding it hard to believe a climate movement that had mobilized so many could fail, Luisa Neubauer, a leader of Thunberg's movement in Germany, told Obama.

Neubauer told Obama she feared disillusionment was undermining peoples' faith in democracy, “as people, especially activists, lose confidence in their governmental pledges, in what often turns out empty promises, in the lack of honesty about past failures."

Stay the course, Obama told climate activists.

“Don’t think that you can ignore politics,” Obama said earlier, in a speech at the talks site that saw the former president draw short standing ovations.

“You don’t have to be happy about it, but you can’t ignore it. You can't be too pure for it,” Obama said, devoting much of his speech to the young activists he said he came to Glasgow to be with it.

“It’s part of the process that is going to deliver all of us,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Aniruddha Ghosal contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Luisa Neubauer
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Movement#Ap#U N#Strathclyde University
Shropshire Star

Prove Cop26 doubters wrong, climate activist urges world leaders

Vanessa Nakate said she does not believe the pledges made at Cop26 and only immediate action will bring the world ‘back from the abyss’. The climate activist Vanessa Nakate has warned that the planet is “on the verge of the abyss” as she challenged world leaders to prove wrong those who doubt that Cop26 can be a success.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

'Stay Angry' - Obama Urges Youth to Push Leaders on Climate

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama returned to the international spotlight Monday in Glasgow, urging young people to pressure their leaders to do more to combat climate change. Agreeing with youth campaigners, Obama said "time is really running out." "You are right to be frustrated," he said. "Folks...
POTUS
CNET

Activists arrive at COP26 with strong messages urging swift climate action

Outside of the secure zone where the bigwigs met at COP26, environmental groups led marches and protests around Glasgow on Friday, with varied messages about the urgency of tackling the climate crisis. All of the groups had a similar aim: Remind the conference participants that the group's were paying attention...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Listen to marginalised women on front line of climate crisis – young activists

Malala Yousafzai, Vanessa Nakate and Leah Thomas spoke at a Cop26 fringe event. World leaders must listen to marginalised women and people of colour who are on the front line of the climate crisis, young activists have said. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and fellow campaigners Vanessa Nakate and...
ADVOCACY
NBC Miami

Global Finance Urged to Step Up Climate Fight at COP26 Summit

Live updates throughout the day as the world's leading environment officials, climate experts and activists gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26. All times below are U.S. East Coast time. World leaders have now left the COP26 climate summit but high-ranking officials are staying on to discuss...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy