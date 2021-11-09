Dentist gives Smiles for Freedom

When veterans and service members are in need of support or even a community that relates and understands the obstacles they face, Warriors For Freedom is there. Warriors For Freedom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, working hard and diligently to help build a better community. Their mission is to connect service members, veterans and their families with their community, provide resources, peer to peer support and camaraderie to help heroes be successful in their lives following the service. Dedicated to supporting and improving mental, physical and holistic wellness of our active military, veterans and their families; Warriors For Freedom offers a vast variety of programs within all levels of comfort and camaraderie. Warriors For Freedom likes for their members to know that not everything has to be a big event and not everything has to be done alone. The programs offered are fishing, golfing, scuba, warrior group, outdoor recreation and remembering the 22.

