Dentist gives Smiles for Freedom

By Arlene Shovald Special to The Mail
Mountain Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth annual Smiles for Freedom program took place Saturday at Relaxation Dental with Dr. Nicholas Brown and his staff offering free dental care to veterans all day. Dr. David Rebber assisted the Relaxation Dental team for the day. The...

