Meet AARP Iowa Webinar

 7 days ago

Did you know AARP could be the largest membership organization in your community? It’s true. AARP Iowa has nearly 350,000 members across Iowa...

Iowa Workforce Development to hold workforce meeting

Iowa Workforce Development will hold a workforce discussion at Kirkwood Community College’s regional center in Hiawatha on Monday. The event is part of a series being held across the state to speak with businesses about state resources to help with ongoing the workforce shortage, an IWD news release said on Friday.
HIAWATHA, IA
Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
INCOME TAX
State
Iowa State
This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven't caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
#Affordable Housing#Census Data#Aarp Iowa
$1400 Fourth Stimulus Check: Why The Senior Citizens League Is Pushing For It

Prices are up more than six percent in the United States compared to the same period last year. In times of high inflation, people on fixed incomes, such as those on social security, can see their purchasing power drop rapidly. In September and October, food prices rose 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Among products, dairy products, meat and grains saw the largest peaks last year.
BUSINESS
Idaho state senator floats plan that would eliminate school supplemental levies

As of January 2021, 80% of Idaho’s 115 school districts had a supplemental levy in place to fund day-to-day operations. But a state senator from Caldwell is proposing a plan that would phase out the supplemental levy authority for school districts entirely, replacing it with a sales tax-driven state fund instead as a means of […] The post Idaho state senator floats plan that would eliminate school supplemental levies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Politics
Housing
AARP
Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Toni Says: Medicare Part D penalty costs what?

I made a terrible mistake last April when I was no longer covered by my employer group health plan due to retiring. I had a telemarketing agent help me find a Medicare Supplement which began April 1, 2021. No one told me that I had a specific amount of time to enroll in my Medicare Part D plan. I have a serious health issue with Crohn’s disease and should have enrolled at that time for my Medicare Part D.
AMERICAS
Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are known as “Medigap insurance” and they fill in the gaps of Medicare coverage. A financial advisor could also help you create or adjust a financial plan for your medical care needs in retirement. Let’s break down the average cost of Medicare supplemental insurance.
ECONOMY

