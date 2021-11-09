CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United trio out of internationals with injuries

By Vince Rosetta
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League is starting its two-week break for the latest round of World Cup qualifiers and the team announced today that three first side players are out or doubtful due to injuries. Marcus Rashford:. Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness....

thebusbybabe.sbnation.com

