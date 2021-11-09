CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two characters are returning to Corrie (Contains spoilers, so only click on if you want to know)

By Jack_bauer24
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a38181916/coronation-street-spoilers-faye-windass-ray-crosby-return/. I don't know about Ray, but I wonder if Faye is returning for Johnny's funeral?. Not particularly bothered about Ray, he was a decent villain but they ruined him, and it only looks like a few prison...

forums.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Big Sky's Jesse James Keitel breaks down that surprise exit

Big Sky star Jesse James Keitel is sharing all about that surprise exit in the season 2 episode 'Mother Nurture'. As many fans will already know, Jesse is bowing out of the show, which meant their character, Jerrie, had an emotional send-off. The episode saw Jerrie make the decision to leave Helena in order to spend more time with her parents, in particular to say goodbye to her mum who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
cartermatt.com

YOU season 4 spoilers: Will Marienne return in some form?

We know already that there is a YOU season 4 happening on Netflix in the future. However, not a whole lot else is known. The streaming service is keeping a fairly tight lid on the story to come. That even comes to Joe Goldberg! While we saw Penn Badgley’s character under a new name in the closing minutes of the finale, there’s no guarantee that he will stay there. His previous identity is presumed dead, and he’s painted a picture where he was a mere victim of Love’s brutality.
digitalspy.com

Corrie 08/11/21: I'll Be There For You

Yes - she didn't kill Seb and tried to stop Corey from kicking him. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to JMK and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. There’s a change to the usual schedule this week.
#So Sexy
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street - Winter 2022 (spoilers)

Taken from ITV’s press release for Winter 2022 programming (https://www.itv.com/presscentre/sites/default/files/itv_christmas_and_winter_brochure_2021-22.pdf):. After the dramatic events of 2021 you would think the residents of Britain’s favourite street would be looking for a quieter start to 2022, but although the storm clouds gathering this time are metaphorical, there may be just as much damage.
digitalspy.com

The Harder They Fall star explains Netflix movie's twist ending

The Harder They Fall spoilers follow. Jonathan Majors has revealed the incendiary conclusion to Netflix's The Harder they Fall, hinged on one question. Majors, 32, who stars opposite Idris Elba in the recently released Western, told EW that the twist ending was a matter of "What is fair?" The film,...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale : Thursday the 11/11/21 - " While the Cat's away...... "

With 2 episodes for us at 7 & 8 pm its time for some spoilers - After Aaron punches Jaifor trying to stitch up Ben over the bridge collapse at the Survival Challenge, it seems he’s made things a hundred times worse for his boyfriend when he discovers he’s being suspended from work.
digitalspy.com

Taskmaster makes fans emotional with season two reference

The latest Taskmaster episode decided to make fans emotional with a reference to one of the show's most iconic yet saddest moments. During one of tonight's (November 11) challenges, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Alan Davies had to provide socially-distanced commentary for Taskmaster's very own sports channel, commentating on their own performances recorded earlier in the day.
digitalspy.com

How I Met Your Father shares first-look photo of the cast

The How I Met Your Mother spin-off – How I Met Your Father – is making impressive progress behind-the-scenes. Just days after Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall was confirmed for the follow-up, the new series has shared its very first official photo of the cast. Fans have already seen...
digitalspy.com

CS: Nina, Asha, and Summer?

Are they getting on anyone else’s nerves? I can’t believe I am saying that, especially for Nina and Asha who I used to absolutely love, but they are getting on my final nerve lately! Just the way they had them standing around when Kelly walked up to them at the start of Wednesday’s episode, they literally looked like Mean Girls lol! And Asha is just beyond spoilt, are we meant to believe she isn’t? And Aadi is completely in the right I don’t care what anybody says, I feel so so so sorry for Aadi, I really love him now because everyone is against him, including Summer who is also on my final nerve because she thinks she’s all that and a bag of chips of of a sudden, and she’s saying Aadi has a victim complex which they weirdly called a persecution complex, I’ve never heard that before lol, when Dev did in fact leave him to die lol? I would have scratched Dev’s car too he totally deserves everything that is coming to him lol!
digitalspy.com

7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Ffion and Jan find themselves in a terrifying situation that could make them reevaluate their future, while Faith learns the truth about Stevie and Ethan makes a big decision. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Ffion drops a...
digitalspy.com

Should Rylan present the main show instead of Tess ?

It really is time for a change from Tess with all her repetitive scripted comments - "they're all on their feet, our strictly stars, you've done all you can this is it, let's hear it for our wonderful sing-gers Hayley, Kayley, Wailey and Screechy etc etc.. someone able to improvise and with a sense of humour would make the show much more watchable and a male/female Rylan/Claudia presenting team could work very well given Claudia's off the wall personality.
digitalspy.com

Why is Casualty not on tonight and when will it be back?

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty fans have a little longer to wait for their weekly ED fix, as the show unfortunately isn't on tonight (November 13). The popular medical drama won't be airing in its usual Saturday night slot as the Royal British Legion Festival of remembrance 2021 is airing instead.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Milly Zero opens up over challenges of Dotty role

EastEnders spoilers follow. Milly Zero has opened up about the challenges she has faced throughout her portrayal of Dotty Cotton in EastEnders. Her character carries the legacy of one of the most iconic clans in Walford history — and speaking to Inside Soap about the obligation, Milly said being a Cotton is both a "real responsibility, but also an honour".
digitalspy.com

True Blood and Party Down star's next TV series revealed

True Blood and Party Down star Lizzy Caplan is set to take on an iconic role in her new TV series, which is an adaptation of psychological thriller movie Fatal Attraction. Variety reports that Caplan will star in the series as Alex, a woman who becomes obsessed with her married lover after having a brief affair. The role was made famous by Glenn Close in the movie version, who picked up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Alex.
