Two characters are returning to Corrie (Contains spoilers, so only click on if you want to know)

Are they getting on anyone else’s nerves? I can’t believe I am saying that, especially for Nina and Asha who I used to absolutely love, but they are getting on my final nerve lately! Just the way they had them standing around when Kelly walked up to them at the start of Wednesday’s episode, they literally looked like Mean Girls lol! And Asha is just beyond spoilt, are we meant to believe she isn’t? And Aadi is completely in the right I don’t care what anybody says, I feel so so so sorry for Aadi, I really love him now because everyone is against him, including Summer who is also on my final nerve because she thinks she’s all that and a bag of chips of of a sudden, and she’s saying Aadi has a victim complex which they weirdly called a persecution complex, I’ve never heard that before lol, when Dev did in fact leave him to die lol? I would have scratched Dev’s car too he totally deserves everything that is coming to him lol!

