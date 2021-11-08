CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Player Props + Best Bets & Best Bites, Nov 8th, 2021 | The Propcast (Ep. 31)

By The Propcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Player Props + Best Bets & Best Bites, Nov 8th, 2021 | (Ep. 31) The Propcast has you covered for NBA Player Props to get your Monday betting going! Munaf Manji and Jong “The Master” Lee are here for a Monday edition...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Nba Action#Best Bet#Prop
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner. The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend. Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot...
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James hits Cavs rookie Evan Mobley with the ultimate praise

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley following Friday’s game where the rookie finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Postgame, LeBron had this to say about Mobley. Via Ball is Life:. “He’s going to be a damn good basketball...
NBA
NBA

Sixers' Maxey Scores Season-High 33 Points in Loss to Raptors | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (8-5) fell to the Toronto Raptors (7-6), 115-109, at home on Thursday night. Tobias Harris returned to the 76ers lineup after missing the team’s last six games due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers shot 40-for-88 (.455) from the field, 11-for-34 (.324) from 3-point range and 18-for-19 (.947) from the free-throw line. They’ve missed two free throws or fewer in seven of 13 games so far this season.
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba DFS Picks & Best Bets | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 99)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer celebrate yet another winner. Boston Capper hits on Lucas Herbert 66/1 to continue the show’s hot streak. After a bit of touting, Steve gives a brief overview of El Camaleon GC and what to expect this week. Then Boston Capper breaks down projected ownership on DraftKings, followed by a quick weather report.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy