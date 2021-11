ARLINGTON, Texas — On their way to the glue factory, the left-for-dead Broncos hopped off the cart, got up and danced. As he jogged to the Denver locker room after a delightfully unexpected 30-16 thrashing of Dallas here Sunday, even buttoned-down Justin Simmons couldn’t keep the ya-ya’s inside him. The classy Denver defender paused for a heartbeat in a corridor of AT&T Stadium, looked over his shoulder and shouted in my face:

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO