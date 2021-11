CHELMSFORD (CBS) – There’s a very special place in Chelmsford that’s saving veterans and homeless dogs. Operation Delta Dog supports local veterans like Mike Geary by finding their dog match made in heaven. “When a veteran calls our program, we know that they have tried therapy, that they have tried medication, they’ve often tried ignoring the problem. They are sort of at their last straw. You will hear it from their families that they came back different, and we don’t know how to get them back. So, they call us,” executive director Charlotte Troddyn told WBZ-TV. The non-profit was started back in 2013...

CHELMSFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO