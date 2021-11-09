CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Never Forget Garden Coming to the Louisiana Memorial Park

By Bernadette Lee
 4 days ago
The Never Forget Garden in the Louisiana Memorial Park will be officially dedicated this Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day. According to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the garden dedication will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Never Forget Garden came to be...

