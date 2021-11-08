CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the new Census Director from Texas

By Jessica Montoya Coggins
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Robert Santos was confirmed by the Senate to take over the Census Bureau. Santos, who was born in San Antonio, will be the first Latino census director and only the second person of color to oversee the Census. Santos brings a broad array of statistical expertise to...

News Channel Nebraska

First person of color confirmed as permanent Census Bureau director

The Senate voted on Thursday to confirm Robert Santos as director of the Census Bureau, making him the first person of color to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Santos, who is Mexican American, was confirmed in a 58-35 vote. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to confirm him.
