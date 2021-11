- - - Settlements aside, a Zionist is someone who supports a Jewish state in what is now Israel, and an anti-Zionist is someone who doesn't believe the Jewish state of Israel should exist. In the introduction to the misleadingly titled "The State of Israel vs. the Jews" - which is not about the secular-orthodox conflict tearing Israeli society apart - the French-Jewish journalist Sylvain Cypel says he became an "active anti-Zionist" in 1969, while studying at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, because Israeli students spoke about Palestinians exactly the way French settlers used to talk about Arabs.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO