Afghanistan confirms acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit Pakistan for Troika Plus meeting

Islamabad, November 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In line with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s long-term focus on economic diplomacy, a delegation of young entrepreneurs from the global non-profit Entrepreneurs Organization called on the Foreign Minister today. Held under the Foreign Minister’s “FM Connect Agenda” for greater stakeholder inclusivity, the delegation comprised of some of Pakistan’s top young CEOs from the Lahore Chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization, led by its President Mohsin Khawaja. The Lahore chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization comprises 70 members of leading business groups, representing a cross section of Pakistan’s industries. Foreign Minister spoke to the business delegation about Pakistan’s vision for economic diplomacy and highlighted the measures taken thus far. He called for win-win partnership between the Government and the private sector to work on shared objectives of economic development and prosperity. He also shared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s emphasis on developing greater trade and investment opportunities for and in Pakistan. Members of the visiting delegation apprised the Foreign Minister about steps they have taken to contribute to Pakistan’s economy and their future plans for expansion. The meeting was part of Pakistan’s overall shift from geo-politics to geo-economics and was a continuation of the Foreign Minister’s regular interactions with different stakeholders on economic diplomacy. For more information, contact: Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department (PID) Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324 Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326 Email: [email protected] Website: www.pid.gov.pk Published On Official News Pakistan.

