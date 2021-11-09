CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Melo Monday Ends in Lakers Win

By Official Site of the Lakers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing back-to-back losses to Oklahoma City and Portland, the Lakers (6-5) returned to their winning ways Monday night, following a hard...

hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
NBA
Carmelo Anthony
lakersoutsiders.com

Could the Lakers end up firing Frank Vogel?

In June 2021, the Lakers conducted their exit interviews. These interviews concluded a season that fell extremely short of their championship aspirations as the team had just been eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. The elimination wasn’t necessarily surprising at the moment given the fact that Anthony Davis wasn’t healthy and that the team never really had an opportunity to get organized before the playoffs due to Davis and LeBron James missing two to three months of games at the same exact time. Despite the two players missing a considerable amount of time, Frank Vogel was able to create the number one ranked defense in the NBA in terms of Defensive Rating. Rob Pelinka stated in his exit interview that he thought Vogel “did everything he could” for the team in the 2020-21 season, also saying the following (per Harrison Faigen and Silver Screen & Roll):
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
USA Today

Lakers photos: The best action from Friday's win vs. Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a tough win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, 113-101. LeBron James returned for the Lakers after missing the last two games with a sore right ankle, and he definitely impacted the game despite shooting 1-of-10 from deep. James finished the game with 26 points, eight...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: LeBron returns in win vs. Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column Friday after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-101. After missing the last two games with a sore right ankle, LeBron James returned to the starting lineup against his former team, and the Lakers desperately needed his downhill penetration to succeed against Cleveland’s towering frontcourt.
NBA
houstonmirror.com

Big Three fuel Lakers to tight win over Rockets

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for a season-best 84 points Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit and survived a wild finish for a 119-117 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. The Lakers' third consecutive win was not at all like their...
NBA
lakersnation.com

Recap: LeBron James Returns To Actions & Leads Lakers To Win Over Cavaliers

LeBron James made his return to the lineup and it was just what the Los Angeles Lakers needed as they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-101. The Cavaliers took an early 7-2 lead, though James looked good physically in his return to action as he blew past his defender for a layup. Russell Westbrook nailed a top-of-the-arc three and bullied his way to another lay-in, while Anthony Davis tied the game at 11 after driving against Evan Mobley, welcoming the rookie lottery pick to the league.
NBA
lakelandcc.edu

Lady Lakers season ends at SC4

The Lady Lakers team traveled to St. Clair County Community College on Saturday and dropped a tough 1-0 decision to the Skippers. With the loss, the Lakers fall to 7-8 (5-8) and finish in 5th place in Region 12; just out of the playoff picture. The Skipper's Hannah Schuchard netted the game winner just 11:15 into the first half as the Lakers got off to a slow start. Giana Sobonya was noted for having several outstanding plays on defense with several quality tackles. Trailing 1-0 going into the second half, the Lakers picked up their pace of play and had several quality scoring opportunities. Mya Cannaday had a great opportunity as she beat a couple of SC4 defenders and then rang one off the crossbar. Later in the half, Makayla Bolon had a shot that hit the post. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they were never able to break through in this match.
chatsports.com

Lakers Look Alive in Second Half Win

It felt like two different games were played this Friday night in Los Angeles. Tuning in to the first half of the contest it appeared the Cleveland Cavaliers were going to take this one. But that’s why they say “it’s not over until it’s over” because the second half was a Friday night screening of the Lake Show. Lakers win, 113-101.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Lakers overwhelm young Rockets in dominant win

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and Russell Westbrook added 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the visiting Houston Rockets 95-85 on Sunday. LeBron James added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers, who led by as many as 28. The...
NBA
chatsports.com

Lakers All Treats, No Tricks in Halloween Win

There were no ‘Sunday Scaries’ as the Lakers handled their business against the Houston Rockets (1-5), with a 95-85 victory. Los Angeles (4-3) led by as many as 28 and carried double-digit leads at the end of each quarter. A repeat of last Wednesday’s shocking loss to Oklahoma City was not in the cards tonight, as the Lakers handed the Rockets its fourth consecutive loss.
NBA
CBS Sports

Carmelo Anthony finally making myth of 'Olympic Melo' an NBA reality with Los Angeles Lakers

Carmelo Anthony has been held to an impossible standard in the final stage of his career. That's not figurative. While his defensive shortcomings are well known, pundits have for years argued that he could make up for them offensively by transforming into the mythical "Olympic Melo," the role player who pops up once every four years to nab a medal alongside the sort of teammates he largely hasn't had in the NBA. The problem with that plan is that Anthony is being asked to play like a player who doesn't actually exist.
NBA
chatsports.com

Russell Westbrook wants Lakers to play with swag, whether they’re winning or losing

Outside of defense or attacking the rim, there may not be an element of basketball that Frank Vogel has more frequently talked up the value of during his two-plus years with the Lakers than “swag.” Vogel has used the term with the frequency of a middle-aged dad who just learned a cool new slang word from his teenager, most memorably to describe the impact of Rajon Rondo on multiple occasions.
NBA
CBS Sports

How an officiating blunder nearly cost Lakers their win over Rockets Tuesday

With two minutes and 31 seconds remaining in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Houston Rockets, Kent Bazemore stole the basketball and was fouled by Kevin Porter Jr. Bazemore proceeded to sink both of his free throws to push the Lakers lead up to 116-106. So far, this all sounds like standard NBA fare. Here's where things get wonky.
NBA

