A Melo Monday Ends in Lakers Win

The Lady Lakers team traveled to St. Clair County Community College on Saturday and dropped a tough 1-0 decision to the Skippers. With the loss, the Lakers fall to 7-8 (5-8) and finish in 5th place in Region 12; just out of the playoff picture. The Skipper's Hannah Schuchard netted the game winner just 11:15 into the first half as the Lakers got off to a slow start. Giana Sobonya was noted for having several outstanding plays on defense with several quality tackles. Trailing 1-0 going into the second half, the Lakers picked up their pace of play and had several quality scoring opportunities. Mya Cannaday had a great opportunity as she beat a couple of SC4 defenders and then rang one off the crossbar. Later in the half, Makayla Bolon had a shot that hit the post. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they were never able to break through in this match.
