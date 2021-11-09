CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Serving them right: O'Neal summons her best to propel Oakdale volleyball to dramatic win

By Greg Swatek gswatek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzMJZ_0cqySASD00

With Oakdale’s volleyball season hanging by the thinnest of threads, Oakdale junior Ryan O’Neal stepped to the service line.

O’Neal had been struggling recently to place her serves in the court, and one more miss in this situation meant the end of the Bears’ season.

“I was taking a lot of deep breaths,” O’Neal said. “In my head, I was just visualizing success.”

Summoning her best when her team needed it the most, O’Neal served five consecutive points to help dig Oakdale out of its do-or-die predicament Monday night in the Class 3A West Region I volleyball semifinals against visiting South Hagerstown.

Following another brush with defeat, O’Neal sent the winning ball skyward for teammate Elise Smith to drive to the floor, capping a heart-pounding 25-16, 11-25, 23-25, 25-17, 19-17 victory for the Bears.

“Sometimes, all it takes is a ‘Hey, you got it’ from your teammates, just to pick you up,” O’Neal said. “It was them that helped me get those serves over.”

O’Neal’s serving allowed Oakdale (13-3) to overcome a 14-10 deficit in the fifth and final set. Junior middle hitter Bailey Wolski provided a major assist with a match-saving block on South Hagerstown’s talented middle hitter, Imani Monroe, to pull the Bears even at 14.

Oakdale then had chances to put it away at 15-14 and 16-15 only see a serve into the net keep South Hagerstown alive both times.

The Rebels earned their fifth match point at 17-16 on a kill by Monroe. But that was wiped away on a kill by Elise Smith.

“This is what I love about volleyball, just all of the emotions and how excited you get,” said Smith, who finished with a team-high 20 kills, including the game-winner two points later, to go along with eight digs. “It’s all very uncertain. There is so much intensity. I just love it so much.”

When her final spike hit the floor, Smith’s reaction did not meet the magnitude of the moment. It was rather subdued.

“I was tired,” she said. “At that point, it was more of a relief.”

In addition to her clutch serving, O’Neal finished with 47 assists, one service ace and one kill. Senior teammate Maggie Cole had 10 kills, four aces and one block, while libero Gabby Barth added 23 digs and three aces.

The Bears showed a great deal of resilience. Not only did they pull the match out of the fire in the fifth set, they were able to shake off poor second and third sets and play their best when the moment demanded it.

“That’s what I told them,” coach Jim Dorsch said. “They dug down deep and did what they had to do.”

Oakdale advanced to the Region I final, where they will be considerable underdogs Wednesday night on the road against top-seed and high-powered North Hagerstown.

When the teams met earlier this season, the Hubs rolled to a 3-0 victory. But Dorsch and his players took some consolation in the fact they were able to push North Hagerstown to 26-24 in the third set.

“We’re ready. We’re capable, and I think we have what it takes,” O’Neal said. “We’ve just gotta come out strong and get a good start.”

