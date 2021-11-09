Nonprofit partners with Frederick Health, restaurants to offer free vaccines

Buy Now Registered Nurse Guin Brown gives Sharon T. Williams the COVID-19 vaccine through a vaccine clinic at Brewer’s Alley on Monday. Love for Lochlin is partnering with the Frederick Health Hospital and downtown businesses this week in order to provide these free vaccine clinics to the downtown business community. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available, and no insurance is required. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Love for Lochlin Foundation and Frederick Health Hospital are setting up shop this week at local restaurants in downtown Frederick to provide free flu shots and coronavirus vaccines to the staff of restaurants and other local businesses in the area.

In doing so, the Frederick-based nonprofit and local hospital hope to make it easy for employees and their families to get vaccinated, said Brooke DeSantis, who founded Love for Lochlin with her husband after they lost their 5-year-old son to complications of flu-related sepsis in January of last year.

“A lot of these people, they don’t have access, or they’re not able to take the time off to be able to get to their vaccines,” DeSantis said. “We want to be able to see that they have the best access to it, and we’re really thankful for the businesses and the owners to help us with that.”

The Frederick restaurant community was sent reeling in January of 2018, after Colleen Magrann Morin — a beloved bartender at Firestone’s Culinary Tavern — died while being treated for the flu. Love for Lochlin and Frederick Health will be setting up a clinic at Firestone’s Sidecar on Tuesday and Wednesday, then going to JoJo’s Restaurant and Tap House on Thursday.

The group hosted a clinic on Monday at Brewer’s Alley and will be closing out the week on Friday with another clinic at the restaurant. No insurance is required to receive a free vaccine. Frederick Health is also offering COVID-19 booster shots at the clinics.

In a statement provided by a Frederick Health spokesman, Tyler Silverman — supervisor of the health care system’s COVID-19 screening tent — said leveraging local partnerships allows Frederick Health to reach as many people as possible.

“People are busy enough, and our care should be as easy and accessible as possible,” Silverman said in the statement. “They deserve it.”

About halfway through Monday’s clinic, DeSantis said nine people had stopped by to get a flu shot. Fifteen had come by to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jaime Ellis-Ade, the general manager at Brewer’s Alley, got both her booster shot and her flu shot at the restaurant’s clinic on Monday. Her mom also stopped by that afternoon to get her booster shot.

With two young children at home and a husband who also works in the restaurant industry as a chef, Ellis-Ade said it’s been tough for her family to find time to get everyone vaccinated. Having a clinic set up in her workplace made getting both shots much more convenient.

“I just sent [my husband] a text,” she said. “I was like, ‘Hey, they’re doing it all week. We should try to get the kids in one, too, and you can get your booster.’ Because it’s so hard to get everyone coordinated.”

Flu cases dropped to historically low levels around the world last year as restrictions meant to suppress the spread of COVID-19 also stalled the proliferation of other respiratory viruses. But with many of those restrictions lifted, schools and businesses now open and masking much less common, doctors and medical experts are warning of an especially rocky flu season this winter.

For this reason, Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said she was glad Love for Lochlin, the hospital and local businesses were able to work together to bring vaccination clinics to their community.

“It’s free, no insurance required, you just walk up and get it. It couldn’t be easier,” she said. “We’re hopeful that this is helpful for a lot of people.”

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the name of the person who died from the flu mentioned in the fourth paragraph. It is Colleen Magrann Morin.