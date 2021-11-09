CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Monday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NCAA is...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: CFB Player Ejected After Blatant Targeting Penalty

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

No. 2 UCLA rallies to beat No. 4 Villanova 86-77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two highly ranked teams and a raucous crowd packed into historic Pauley Pavilion sure made it seem like it was already March Madness. It's not just yet, although No. 2 UCLA backed up its Final Four run last spring with an 86-77 overtime victory against fourth-ranked Villanova on Friday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Veteran Produces Shock Knockout To Become Champion Again

Boxing is on fire today already. This is what makes boxing so good when it’s on form. Big respect to all the fighters. Spanish veteran Kiko Martinez the latest today in a sixth round shock upset to capture the IBF title:. (Hat tip DAZN) Big right hand on the button...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Govern#Ap
perutribune.com

West Virginia signs 2 men's basketball recruits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has signed a pair of men's basketball recruits. Coach Bob Huggins announced Wednesday the signing of Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris for the 2022-23 academic year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
perutribune.com

Clippers rally to beat Heat 112-109, win 6th in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After losing four of their first five games, the Los Angeles Clippers are rolling. And they're showing they can play with the lead when Paul George needs a breather. George scored 27 points, Reggie Jackson added all of his 22 in the second half and the...
NBA
perutribune.com

No. 20 UCLA women turn back Pepperdine 78-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 24 points, IImar’l Thomas added 21 and No. 20 UCLA turned back Pepperdine 78-69 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Ally Stedman poured in 28 points for Pepperdine and Malia Bambrick added 17.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
perutribune.com

4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park....
HOUSTON, TX
perutribune.com

Northern Colorado holds off late Hawaii comeback bid, 81-78

HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Johnson II hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to allow Northern Colorado to hold off a furious Hawaii comeback bid and earn an 81-78 win Thursday night. The Bears led by as many as 26 points in the second half, but the...
COLORADO STATE
perutribune.com

Tyson's 3 at buzzer lifts Seattle over Alcorn State 69-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Seattle University to a 69-66 victory over Alcorn State in the RedHawks' season opener on Wednesday night. Seattle was without head coach Jim Hayford, who was put on administrative leave over the weekend, allegedly for using a racial slur during practice last week. Associate head coach Chris Victor took over.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy