Monday Sports in Brief

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two highly ranked teams and a raucous crowd packed into historic Pauley Pavilion sure made it seem like it was already March Madness. It's not just yet, although No. 2 UCLA backed up its Final Four run last spring with an 86-77 overtime victory against fourth-ranked Villanova on Friday night.
As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
Boxing is on fire today already. This is what makes boxing so good when it’s on form. Big respect to all the fighters. Spanish veteran Kiko Martinez the latest today in a sixth round shock upset to capture the IBF title:. (Hat tip DAZN) Big right hand on the button...
Mel Tucker is reportedly close to signing a contract extension to stay at Michigan State, which is great news for Spartans fans and bad news for LSU football fans. One of the top coaching candidates for LSU is off the table. Michigan State is reportedly close to agreeing to terms...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has signed a pair of men's basketball recruits. Coach Bob Huggins announced Wednesday the signing of Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris for the 2022-23 academic year.
The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After losing four of their first five games, the Los Angeles Clippers are rolling. And they're showing they can play with the lead when Paul George needs a breather. George scored 27 points, Reggie Jackson added all of his 22 in the second half and the...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 24 points, IImar’l Thomas added 21 and No. 20 UCLA turned back Pepperdine 78-69 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Ally Stedman poured in 28 points for Pepperdine and Malia Bambrick added 17.
HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park....
HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Johnson II hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to allow Northern Colorado to hold off a furious Hawaii comeback bid and earn an 81-78 win Thursday night. The Bears led by as many as 26 points in the second half, but the...
SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Seattle University to a 69-66 victory over Alcorn State in the RedHawks' season opener on Wednesday night. Seattle was without head coach Jim Hayford, who was put on administrative leave over the weekend, allegedly for using a racial slur during practice last week. Associate head coach Chris Victor took over.
Comments / 0