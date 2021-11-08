CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US charges two suspected major ransomware users

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo suspected criminal hackers have been charged in the...

www.lakegenevanews.net

WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- The nation's top law enforcement officials announced on Monday the seizure of approximately $6 million in ransom payments and new criminal charges against a Ukrainian national and Russian national alleged to have deployed the REvil ransomware that infected more than 1,000 companies and public organizations around the globe this summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Department of Justice has charged a Ukrainian national for his alleged role in a July 2 cyberattack on Kaseya that resulted in the REvil ransomware sample being deployed on some 1,500 of the company's downstream customers. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, was arrested in Poland on Oct. 8 on a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
During a news conference on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month in Poland at the request of the U.S. government and is currently being held pending U.S. extradition proceedings. Vasinskyi, who used different names online to avoid detection, is accused of being a long-time affiliate of the now-defunct REvil ransomware operation and of deploying 2,500 attacks against businesses worldwide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that it had taken action against two individuals accused of using REvil ransomware to attack U.S. businesses and government agencies. In a press release, the DOJ said it had charged a Ukrainian man with multiple ransomware attacks, including an attack in July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Public Safety
Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
A new text message scam seems so innocent that it’s tempting to reply. But con artists are using phony “wrong number” texts to lure victims into a conversation and falling for a scam. How the Scam Works. You receive a text that reads something like this: “Hey is this John?...
PUBLIC SAFETY

