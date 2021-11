For the second straight season, the New England Patriots (3-4) will make the cross-country trip to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) on Sunday. Although two of their last three games have come against the Houston Texans and New York Jets, the Patriots look like a much more dangerous team in recent weeks than they did to start the season. Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert has followed up his record-setting rookie year with another strong season but will remember last December, when Los Angeles lost at home to New England, 45-0. You can stream Chargers vs. Patriots in select markets on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO